Here’s What Sabyasachi Had To Say After His Collection In Collaboration With H&M Sold Out In A Blink

For fans of Indian couture, this week’s Sabyasachi x H&M collection launch was one of the most anticipated events. Bengali designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee collaborated with the Swedish multinational clothing-retail company H&M to design a range of clothing and accessories at affordable prices for those who wanted to own a piece of couture. The collection was launched on August 12 in selectedstores across the country and a few international stores. It was also made available online through the shopping application Myntra and HM.com.

However, such was the craze of layings hands on a unique collaboration among fashionistas around the world that the entire collection was sold out online within a few minutes since its launch on Thursday. Social media posts were rife with memes and comments where some users expressed their disappointment at the range of clothes designed by Sabyasachi for the retail store, while some complained of not being able to access the online application in time.

Sabyasachi x hm collection is very underwhelming!! Looks like a collection made by someone who visited India once and says ‘chai tea’ 🥲— Ғahima✨ (@Fahima_8) August 11, 2021

Sabyasachi x HM got sold out in seconds. And people are freaking out. I get it, but I’m so used to it now lol. Ever tried to buy AJs from Nike? The whole house sits and enters the draw. Tab bhi nai milta.— Akshita Sood (@AkshitaSood) August 14, 2021

Among all this public discussion, the designer himself issued a statement on Saturday where he shared his side of the story. In an Instagram post, Sabyasachi wrote “Keeping in mind, we produced in abundance.” The designer further mentioned that he and his team did not comprehend the response. “I would not even call it overwhelming, just plain baffling. It’s one of those things that even with the best forecasting, the best data team, the best supply chain and best logistics you just cannot anticipate.”

However, many netizens have pointed out that some of the fashion influencers did receive special previews. In the run up to the launch date, many influencers were seen wearing the collection. One of the users pointed out this fact and wrote, “There were VIP previews though so many social media personalities got to experience this even before we could. When the time came, we couldn’t even experience it.”

