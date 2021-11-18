Here’s What Makes You a Night Owl or an Early Bird? Can you change it?

People in our world are divided into two groups: those who enjoy hearing songbirds first thing every morning and those who grumble and wish birds had a mute key.

Early birds, commonly known as morning larks, belong to the first group. Most early risers like getting up early in the morning and fade fast as the day progresses. Night owls, on the other side, are more likely to get up late and remain up late because they are more efficient later in the day.

Late risers may find waking up so early taxing, but is it possible for a night owl to turn into an early bird? It is feasible to swap; however, it is not simple. The chronotype describes a person’s preference for being a night owl or an early bird or something in between. People are more active and attentive during some periods of the day and sleepier during others, and guess, it depends on their chronotype.

Recognizing your unique sleeping habits

What’s the simplest approach to determine your sleep chronotype? Get rid of your alarm clock and see when you organically go to bed and wake up. It might take a few days for your body to adapt to its preferred routine. However, you’ll eventually find that you go to sleep and wake up at roughly the same hour.

You’re certainly a night owl if you don’t fall asleep until well after midnight. And you’re undoubtedly a morning lark if you find yourself yawning quickly after sundown and having problems sleeping in (even if you want to).

Is it possible to alter your sleeping habits?

Perhaps your profession or lifestyle requires you to go from late evenings to earlier bedtimes. Or maybe you’re worried about the health concerns associated with sleeping late. What options do you have? Is it possible to resist biology if you were born to be a creature of habit? The best part is that you have the ability to change.

We may ultimately have better control over our sleep habits, according to a 2021 study review on the genes that wind our biological clocks. However, those interventions remain a pipe dream for the time being, and no miracle drug will make it simpler for night owls to just get out of bed every morning. But to help you with this situation here are a few tips which you can follow till then:

Recognize the effects of technology on your sleep pattern.

Even on holidays and days off, stick to the same sleep routine.

Consult a doctor or a sleep specialist about using melatonin to help you fall asleep early.

Eat well-balanced meals on a regular basis.

If you’re tired in the late afternoon, take a brief nap. But keep in mind not to sleep for too long.

Experiment with light therapy to see what works best for you.

Make improvements to your sleeping habits.

