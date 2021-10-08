Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Will be Doing This Weekend

Arjun Kapoor is busy updating his fans about his transformative health and diet choices. With regular insight around his workout plans, the actor is giving serious fitness goals lately. From being overweight as a child to flaunting a ripped physique, he has undergone a remarkable transformation with weight loss. While relentlessly building his physique, he is also taking proper care of his body. Compared to a few years ago, the star has indeed come a long way in his inspirational journey.

The 36-year-old has recently added a new snippet to the list of his inspirational fitness posts. Arjun, who is seen bare bodies, is clearly killing it in the gym. He is seen performing cardio on a stationary cycle and his ripped body is simply surprising for words.

Arjun shared another video from his training process recently and also gave a peek of his toned abs on social media. The actor detailed his fitness and diet routine, he was abiding by at a boot camp in Alibaug. It pretty much summed up a day in Arjun’s life.

Arjun was seen performing a couple of physically demanding exercises. In a video montage, he revealed his everyday hustle and noted that he is on the fitness path for the long haul.

In another Instagram Reels, Arjun shared one special post from the gym and referenced to the track Chokra Jawaan from his debut film Ishaqzaade.

Last month, he marked the one-year-anniversary of testing positive for COVID-19. He spoke about how his diagnosis pushed his fitness level back by months. Arjun shared, “For someone like me – the struggle is continuous, every day counts, every training session counts. I remember being demoralized, distraught. But I told myself, I will work doubly hard to not let this throw me off the rails. It took a lot out of me and it took me a couple of months to feel that I’m on the right path to getting fitter again. But I’m proud of the journey, I’m happy where I’m today and raring to move forward with my new found vigour over the last 12 months.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.