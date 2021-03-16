Here’s the Auspicious Date and Time for Tonsure in March

There are 16 sankars performed in the Hindu religion, right from birth to death. Mundan Sanskar is the 8th sanskar in which the head of the child is shaved. It is believed that shaving off the child’s hair frees him/her from the karma of his past years. Not just religiously, but medically as well, it is believed to be beneficial for a child’s health. The Mundan Sanskar is performed usually in the odd years for a boychild, like 3, 5 or 7 and in even years for a girlchild. It is said that Mundan Sanskar bestows the child with good health, prosperity and good luck.

As per the Hindu scriptures, Mundan Sanskar plays a significant role in a child’s life as it relives their inner body heat and keeps their head cool and stimulates the growth of their nerves and brain. It is also believed to be helpful in reducing the headache caused due to the occurrence of the first teeth of babies. It also aids in promoting the good and healthy growth of hairs.

The Mundan Sanskar is an auspicious ritual that should be performed on auspicious days in appropriate muhurat for favourable outcomes. According to the Hindu calendar, it should be performed during uttarayan months i.e, Chaitra, Vaishakha, Jyeshtha, Ashadha, Magha and Phalguna. However, it is said to avoid Mundan of firstborn during Jyeshtha and in Ashadha, andit is advisable to perform them before Devshayani Ekadashi.

Dwitiya, Tritiya, Panchami, Saptami, Dashmi, Ekadashi and Trayodashiare believed to be the auspicious tithisfor this ritual,while Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are the auspicious days.The auspicious nakshatra are Mrigashira, Ashwini, Pushya, Hasta, Punarvasu, Chitra, Swati, Shravana, Dhanishta, Shatabhisha and Jyeshtha.

Here are the auspicious muhurats for Mundan Sanskarin the month of March:

The first auspicious muhurat will fall on March 24 from 6.21am to 11.13pm. The day will be Shukla Paksha Dashami tithi of Phalguna Maas and Nakshatra will be Pushya. The second auspicious date is March 29, which falls on Krishna Paksha Prtipada Tithi of Chaitra Maas. The nakshatra will be Hasta.

Muhurat Dates And Timings Source: Astrosage.com