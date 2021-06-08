Here’s the Auspicious Date and Time for Tonsure in June 2021

Mundan or tonsure ceremony serves religious importance as per Hindu belief. It is one of the sixteen sacred sanskars (Shodasha Samskaras) that are considered mandatory in the Hindu religion. It is the eighth and significant purification ritual that is performed in shubh muhurat so that the child is bestowed with good luck and prosperity. During the ceremony, the child’s hair is shaved off for the first time after his/her birth.

Mundan ceremony: Significance

As per Hindu traditions, the tonsure or Mundan Sanskar performed on shubh muhurat purifies a child from its past birth sins and negativities. According to Yajurveda, shaving a child’s hair is considered as a significant Karma in enhancing the wisdom, health, age, strength, and agility of the child.

Tonsuring the head also helps remove harmful bacteria stuck on the child’s hair which doesn’t get washed out even after numerous baths. It boasts healthy and good hair growth. After tonsuring ceremony, the baby’s body temperature starts to normalise and he/she experiences good mental and physical growth. It also allows proper absorption of sunlight, the source of Vitamin D by the child.

Mundan ceremony 2021: Tithi, Month, Nakshatras

According to Hindu Calendar, tonsure ceremony of a child should be performed during Uttarayan months including Chaitra, Jyeshtha, Ashadha, Megha, Phalguna and Vaishakha. The month of Jyeshtha should be avoided if the child is the eldest. During the month of Ashada, the ceremony should be performed before Devshayani Ekadashi in this month.

According to Hindu calendar, the auspicious dates or Tithis to perform the sanskara are Dwitiya, Tritiya, Panchami, Saptami, Dashmi, Ekadashi, and Trayodashi.

While Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are considered auspicious for a boy child, all the mentioned days except Friday are deemed auspicious for a girl child.

As far as Nakshatras are concerned, Mrigashira, Ashwini, Pushya, Hasta, Punarvasu, Chitra, Swati, Shravana, Dhanishta, Shatabhisha, and Jyeshtha are said to bear fruitful results on this ceremony.

Mundan ceremony 2021: June

Shubh Muhurat for tonsure ceremony in the month of June are as follows:

June 21, Monday, shubh muhurat will prevail from 05:23 am till 1:33 pm the same day.

June 28, Monday, shubh muhurat will begin at 2:18 pm and will end at 05:25 am on June 29.

