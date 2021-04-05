Here’s the Auspicious Date and Time for Tonsure in April 2021

In the Hindu religion, 16 sanskars are being performed right from the time an individual is born to his/her death. And Mundan Sanskar, also known as Tonsure, marks the 8th sanskar in which the head of the child is shaved for the first time after birth. According to the beliefs, shaving off the child’s hair frees him/her from karma in past life. It is even considered beneficial for the health of the child and brings prosperity and good luck.

The ceremony is known to have many benefits, even scientifically. There are various harmful bacteria in the womb that get stuck on an infant’s hair and cannot be removed even after several washes. Hence, shaving the head removes these and leads to healthy and good hair growth. The temperature of the body also becomes normal and hence helps in good mental and physical growth.

Usually odd years like 3, 5 or 7 are decided to perform the Mundan Sanskar for the boy child while even years are chosen for girls. For every special occasion, shubh muhurat or auspicious dates and times are considered to perform the rituals.

Mundan ceremony should be performed during uttarayan months i.e, Chaitra, Vaishakha, Jyeshtha, Ashadha, Magha and Phalguna, according to the Hindu calendar. Also, the ceremony should be avoided during Jyeshtha and in Ashadha, and it is advised to perform it before Devshayani Ekadashi.

Those who are planning to hold a Mundan Ceremony this April can check the shubh muhurats and dates for the same.

April 7, 2021: The day is Wednesday and the most auspicious time to organise mundan is between 06:05 am to 04:30 am on April 8.

April 19, 2021: The best time to perform the mundan ritual on Monday, April 19 is from 05:52 am to 12:02 am on April 20.

April 26, 2021: From 12:46 pm to 07:45 am on April 27, the rituals can be performed.

April 29, 2021: The day is Thursday and from 02:30 pm to 10:12 pm mundan ceremony can be organised.

Muhurat Dates And Timings Source: Astrosage.com