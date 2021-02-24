Here’s Satyadeep Misra’s Adorable Message for Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra have been dating for quite some time. The much in love couple does not shy away from expressing their feelings for each other on social media. Most recently, the ace fashion designer shared a photo of her lover on Instagram stories. In the snap, one can see Satyadeep busy meditating in a printed black round neck t-shirt. The designer has added a meditating man emoji, to convey her message. The actor, on the other hand re-shared the story on his handle with the caption, ‘I have an early AM stalker’ with a kiss emoji.

The two of them had rang the new years together at Masaba’s mother, Neena Gupta’s house in Mukteshwar. They had also shared a cutesy picture of themselves on January 1. In the image, one can see the gorgeous couple twinning in black as they pose in front of Neena’s house. Masaba is seen wearing a black full sleeves t-shirt with track pants of same colour while Satyadeep is wearing a pair of black lowers with a matching hoodie jacket. The duo have shared the same photo with same caption on their respective handles. Extending the greetings of New Year to their insta fam they wrote, “Happy New Year from the mountains! Stay Happy. Stay Healthy. And the rest will follow”.

Their photo was much loved by netizens and their friends from the industry. Many people dropped in heart and fire emoji as a mark of their appreciation. Their friends from the industry including, Dia Mirza, Suchitra Pillai, Rytash, Rhea Kapoor, Pooja Dhingra among others also expressed their love in the comments.

Recently, Masaba and Satyadeep were seen together in a Netflix show titled Masaba Masaba. The show as the name suggests is based on Masaba’s life. Directed by Sonam Nair, the show also stars Neena Gupta. In the biographical drama show, Satyadeep is seen playing the role of Masaba’s ex-husband.