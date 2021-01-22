Here’s Looking at Her Adorable Family Moments

Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar turned 49 today. Born in Mumbai, Namrata claimed national fame after she was crowned Femina Miss India in 1993. Namrata also represented India at international beauty pageant Miss Universe and Miss Asia Pacific contest where she was chosen as first runner-up.

Namrata’s grandmother was a renowned Maharashtrian actress Meenakshi Shirodkar. Namrata made her bollywood debut in 1998 movie Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai that also starred Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. She also delivered a memorable performance in movies like Vaastav, Kachche Dhaage, and Pukar. In 2004, Namrata starred in the crossover movie Bride and Prejudice directed by Gurinder Chadha. The movie also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Indira Varma, Anupam Kher, Sonali Kulkarni among others.

Namrata tied the knot with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in 2005. The couple have a son and a daughter who frequently feature in Namrata’s Instagram posts:

On her son Gautam Ghattamaneni’s fourteenth birthday last year, Namrata posted this picture that captures the lockdown celebrations. The picture features Mahesh Babu, Namrata and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

This picture-perfect family portrait from Ghattamanenis’ Christmas celebration captures the festivities and fun that unfolded last year.

For her Diwali celebrations, Namrata got along with her younger sister Shilpa Shirodkar along with their respective families. Captioning the post Namrata wrote that being without face mask was a rare sight and called family get togethers treasured times.

Throwing it back to the time when their first child, Gautam was born, Namrata posted this picture where her husband Mahesh Babu can also be seen.

Wishing her husband on his birthday, Namrata had shared this loved up selfie last year. Along with the picture, Namrata true love is how she experiences it with him.

Wishing Namrata Shirodkar a Happy Birthday.