Here’s is How You Can Save Little Birds From Going Extinct

World Sparrow Day is celebrated on March 20 every year to highlight the dwindling numbers of the bird amidst rise in loss of habitat and mobile network towers that send harmful electromagnetic waves affecting their health. The tiny-chirpy house sparrows that used to flutter around trees and shrubs have had a hard time keeping up with the rapid modernisation that did not consider their well-being.

Remember waking up to the chirps and tweets of these little birdies? Well, do you hear them anymore? Probably not. The flocks of sparrows used to be ubiquitous in neighborhoods. These little creatures of nature who accompanied us since time unknown have lost their habitat and a safe and natural environment that ensures their health.

Numerous factors like deforestation, noise pollution, vehicular emissions have led to the dwindling numbers of sparrows in urban regions.

Now, the world is more aware about digital tweets rather than those sounds that we used to hear in the morning and evening indicating that the world was in the good old days. However, if you wish to ensure that both digital and natural tweets survive the ever-advancing world then here are a few steps to follow: