Here’s How You Can Prevent Breasts From Sagging With Three Simple Exercises

Celebrity fitness expert, Rujuta Diwekar, recently posted an Instagram video in which she has talked about the effects of sagging of breasts on women’s health. She has mentioned about three exercises that do not need any equipment and anyone can do at home daily in order to ensure healthy breasts.

Most women tend to slouch after a certain age in order to hide their breasts from undesirable gaze, but Diwekar warns that slumping can not only spoil one’s posture but also results in neck ache, headache, indigestion, acidity and even depression over time. On the other hand, a good posture ensures that the lungs are capable of taking in all the oxygen.

In the IGTV, the health expert mentions that in order to prevent sagging of breasts and maintaining that correct posture, it is important to strengthen the chest and back muscles.

Exercises to prevent sagging of breasts

1. In the first exercise, Diwekar tells that a woman has to stand straight with her shoulder blades squeezed in. The next step is to interlock your fingers behind you and then pull your shoulders downwards. In the last step, you have to lift your chest.

2. For the second exercise, actress Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist tells her followers that they have to stand straight facing a wall. Now, you have to place both your palms on the wall in line with your chest and then move back a little from the wall. Now, without lifting your palm, push your body towards the wall so that your chest touches the wall. Now go to the starting position so that the elbows are completely extended. This exercise will strengthen the breast muscles.

3. For the third exercise, a person has to stand in the same position as in exercise no2, move towards the wall and lift your heels. In the next step, you have to roll up your shoulders while lifting your chest. Remain in this position for a few seconds. Now, place the forehead on the wall and now return to the original position.

