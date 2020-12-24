Here’s How You Can Maintain Work-life Balance as a Working Mom

Being a mother is a lot of hard work in itself but add in a busy career, and it can get quite overwhelming at times. The challenges of motherhood combined with the challenges of work are difficult to handle at once. Especially now, with work from home becoming the norm you have an open laptop with a demanding office on one end while your child needs something on the other end.

The two simultaneous workloads can result in a lot of stress and anxiety. Gradually, those worries start taking a toll on your health and wellbeing. Juggling might also mean you slack on either one or both of your roles.

However, being a working mom should not mean a constant state of disarray for you. You can take some steps to ensure that you ensure full commitment to both your roles without getting drained and feeling lifeless by the end of the day.

Here are a few ideas on how to juggle work and home as a working mother:

Planning

Take a little time the night before to plan the next day. Set time aside to help with the kid’s homework or time to play with them. Similarly, plan the next work-day in advance to avoid chaos.

Organisation

This comes hand-in-hand with planning. Track things down and put them in either a physical planner/organiser or use digital calendars to set to-dos and tasks. Keep reminders handy so you don’t miss out on any one of the million tasks that you need to accomplish. It will also help you remember meetings, shopping lists, important dates like birthdays and anniversaries.

Partner in crime

Communicate with your partner and don’t be a superwoman who has to do everything alone. Ask them to do a chore or look after the kid while you need to attend to work. You’re both in this together.

Self-care

There’s no need to exert yourself by flying solo all the time. Take help whenever needed. More importantly, do not put extra pressure on yourself with impossible to meet high expectations. Take some time for yourself and look after your own needs every evening.