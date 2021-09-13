Here’s How You Can Live Stream the Biggest Fashion Event of the Year

One of the biggest nights in the fashion world, the Met Gala is all set to witness some out-of-the-box fashion ideas that will leave the viewers stunned. Formally known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, the gala is a black-tie event that also marks the launch of Metropolitan Museum’s annual fashion exhibition. Held in the New York City, the theme of the Met Gala is in some way linked to the exhibition. This year, the Met Gala is being organised on September 13.

Generally, this fashion event is held on the first Monday of May but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it put up, there were some changes in the schedule of the event.

Where to watch the Gala?

The gala is closed to cameras as celebrities get clicked as they arrive. Several pictures and videos from the event surface online. However, for ardent viewers, the red-carpet spectacle will be live-streamed by Vogue. It will also be covered on TV by channel E!. Stick to your seats as the stars will begin to arrive at 5:30 P.M. EST.

If you are having difficulty in getting access to the live streaming of Met Gala, open the official Twitter page of Vogue as the entire event will be live-streamed on it.

Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet

The celebs will start making their presence at Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet starting at 5:30 p.m. ET (3 am IST on September 14). The celebs will be interviewed by E News’ Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker and Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, along with, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Brad Goreski, Phillip Picardi, June Ambrose, and Naz Perez. They will also be responsible for all the latest updates from the guestlist of A-listed celebs.

Hosts at Met Gala 2021

The glittering red carpet event is hosted by a panel of co-chairs and honorary chairs., which includes singing sensation Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet, and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

A classic fashion background names comprise the team of honorary chairs. These include Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and designer Tom Ford. Wintour oversees the gala and gives approval to each guest.

