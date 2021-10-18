Here’s How You Can Chop Herbs Like a Master Chef, See Video

Do you get tired and bored due to the immaculate amount of chopping? Today, the market is flooded with a number of products that can be used to finely chop vegetables. Now, if you are fond of global cuisines (the quintessential Italian, Continental), you must be aware of the aroma and flavour of herbs used. People use freshly chopped herbs, extensively to enhance the overall look and taste of the dish. Adding herbs to the Italian or Continental meal like pasta or spaghetti makes it much more palatable.

In the Italian cuisines, Basil or tulsi leaves are one such popular herb. The basil plant is extremely popular in India and is used for medicinal properties. It is considered holy and is worshipped across the country. The basil plant is extensively used in quick home remedies for cold and cough and is often used as a flavouring agent in some of the desserts as well.

Raw basil leaves add the flavour but in comparison to finely chopped it is far less. 5-6 chopped basil leaves are equal to 10-11 raw leaves. Well, chopping these leaves finely is not a child’s play. Therefore, we bring you the expert himself to share the fuss-free method of chopping.

Chef Kunal Kapur posted a video of himself on Instagram, wherein he was seen sharing the easy hack to chop basil leaves.

Check it out:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVAigWchmE_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

How to chop basil leaves:

Step 1: Wash the leaves and keep them for drying separately.

Step 2: Arrange them in a neat stack. Note that you don’t have to bruise them as flavours will get lost.

Step 3: Roll the stack of basil leaves gently, and now slice it with a sharp knife.

In no more than 3 easy steps, your basil leaves are finely chopped and are all set to be used as toppings on the Italian cuisine.

