Here’s How To Use Leftover Sweets At Home

Sweets are important for any occasion, be it Holi, Diwali, Dhanteras or any other festive day. At times even after an occasion is over there is a huge amount of leftover sweets at home. If you don’t feel like consuming the rest of the sweets, then it’s best to use them to make some new dishes.

Let’s today learn a new dish using the Barfi, the common sweet for any festival day. Leftover barfi can be used to make paratha. Barfi parath, though very uncommon, is extremely easy to make and tastes good.

Ingredients to make Barfi Paratha

Khoya Barfi – 8-10 pieces of it

A pinch of cardamom powder

Flour

Ghee

Method of making Barfi Paratha

First, take some khoya barfi in a container

After that, mash them well before mixing cardamom powder in it.

Add water as required to the flour to make a fine dough

Make a little ball of dough, flatten it and stuff a spoon of mashed barfi

Place the ball on a rolling board and flatten it like a paratha

Then, put it on the pan to bake or fry lightly (frying is preferable)

Flip the paratha till it’s cooked properly on both sides.

