Here’s How to Stay Safe and Celebrate Ganesh Festival Amid COVID-19

With the pandemic still being ongoing and the newer variants being discovered, festivals and gatherings have become a reason of fear. The states celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi have issued their individual protocols to curb the spread of the virus, but it is mostly on the devotees to know and do accordingly. The virus prevents us from being within the 6-inch distance with another person, and yet the festivals see large crowds swarming around the idols and celebrating without a worry.

Soon, the cases start to rise and the country goes into lockdown. To prevent another such situation repeating, we have made a list of the precautionary measures that can be taken up so that Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated and we stay healthy and safe too. Read along:

Avoid crowds

Even before the festival kickstarts, the crowd starts days before in the markets for shopping. To avoid the same, this year, the materials can be ordered online. In case it is absolutely necessary to step out, it is advisable that mask should be worn at all times, hand sanitisers should be used frequently, and safe distance should be maintained.

Opt for online ritual service

Due to the rampant spread of the virus, even pandits are offering online ritual service. In cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik options of the pandit offering puja via Zoom call or Google meet is available. That way, the travel of the person and the risk of COVID-19 can be cut short.

Online darshan of temples

The temples, which closed door due to the pandemic, have come up with online darshan links through which you can have a real-time experience of visiting the temple, offering the aarti and seeking blessings from the Lord. This way, the crowds of the devotees can also be curbed and social distancing can effectively followed.

Go for immersion at home

Opt for small and simple Ganesha idols which can be immersed in a tub at home. Large idols, when taken for immersion in water bodies, require a huge crowd and often end up polluting the environment. By opting for home immersions, the crowd can be avoided and the ritual can also be followed.

It is necessary to follow all the precautionary measures put forward by the state governments. Together, we can curb the spread of the virus, so that from the next time, we can go out and have all the fun we need. Have a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

