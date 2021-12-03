Here’s How to Pick the Right Handwash This Season

The Covid-19 has affected our lifestyle inexplicably. It made us more attentive towards hygiene and cleanliness. Frequent handwashing has become one of the most important habits. However, the arrival of winter marks the arrival of flu. Hence, regular handwashing is the need of the hour. But frequent handwash also leads to loss of moisture making our hands prone to skin irritation and dryness. While there are varieties of handwash available in the market, a few things should be kept in mind to choose the most appropriate handwash.

Since our hands are one of the most significant parts of our body, it’s important to keep them optimally clean, protected from germs, hydrated and nourished. So, the next time you are out to get a handwash, do keep the below-mentioned things in mind.

Germ protection properties: The important thing that you look for in a hand wash is its germ protection properties. The cleanser should help our hands to get rid of all the dirt, and germs. The infections are mostly spread through hands. Touch face, eyes, nose, mouth gives easy access to germs to enter our body.

Fragrance: Fragrance of a handwash is another major factor as it has a significant impact on our mood. Bad fragrances often lead to bad mood and irritation. So make sure when you use a handwash, its fruity, flowery and oil-based extracts make you feel fresh and positive.

Nourishment: Since the winter season makes our skin dry and irritated due to loss of moisture, make sure that your handwash has the hydrating formulae along with germ protection. A good handwash contains the perfect combination of ingredients and the correct formula that leaves our hands feeling soft and moisturized.

Rejuvenation: Handwash with fragrance compositions can promote an active mood state, allowing you to feel refreshed and energetic. The process of handwashing right from lathering up foam, to massaging hands can make you feel more lively if it has the good ingredients.

