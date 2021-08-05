Here’s How To Make a Face Pack From Red Lentil, Know Its Benefits

It is very well known that red lentils are very good for health and that is why people eat it regularly. What is not known is that red lentil is not only good for health but is also very good for skin care. One can make various kinds of face packs from it. Face pack made of red lentils makes the skin glow. It also helps to remove dead skin and makes it smooth.

Let’s have a look at how one can prepare and use different face packs made up of red lentils.

Red lentil, Aloe vera and lemon face pack – Soak four spoons of the lentil in water overnight. Next day make a paste of it by crushing it. Then mix one spoon Aloe vera gel and one spoon lemon in it and mix everything properly. Put the paste on your face and neck. Leave the paste on for 20 minutes then before washing it message your face for five minutes in circular motion. Then, wash your face.

Red lentil, milk and almond face pack – For this face pack soak four spoons of red lentil and four almonds in half cup of milk. Next day, put both lentils and almonds in a blender and crush it finely. Then apply this paste on your face and neck and leave it for 20 minutes. Message your face for five minutes before washing it. Then wash your face.

Red lentil, rice and honey face pack – Soak four spoons of red lentil in half cup of water overnight. The next morning, put it in a mixer and grind it to make a fine paste. Then crush two spoons of rice and make a powder of it. Mix one spoon of rice powder in the lentil paste. Then mix a big spoon of honey in it. Mix all the three things properly. If the paste is too thick then you can mix some spoons of milk in it in order to make it smooth. Apply the paste on your face for 15 to 20 minutes, then gently massage your face for five minutes and wash it.

These face packs help in getting rid of acne, dark circles, tanning and sunburn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here