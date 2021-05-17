Here’s How to Control Your Blood Pressure

World Hypertension League (WHL) observes World Hypertension Day annually on May 17 to spread awareness about the disease. With the current stressful lifestyle, hypertension is seeing a very rapid growth even in young people. Many ignore the signs of hypertension as something that is part of lifestyle, but it can lead to severe issues in the long run.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is known as ‘silent killer’ because it does not exhibit any symptoms initially. However, ignoring it can lead to severe health issues like strokes, vision loss, dementia, heart attacks and chronic kidney disease. Luckily, hypertension is easily diagnosable, and you can access medication for it. Early hypertension or high blood pressure can even be controlled by making positive changes in lifestyle.

Here, we look at steps that you could follow to control your high blood pressure and avoid hypertension:

Reduce Stress

The first and the most important aspect of managing hypertension or high BP is cutting down stress. You should identify the thing that’s giving you stress and then aim to eliminate it from your life. Look to do things that help you relax and keep your mind away from stress. Adapt mediation and other mental exercises in your daily routine.

Weight loss

The risk of high blood pressure is higher in overweight people. So, weight loss is one of the most important steps in controlling your BP. Losing even a small amount of weight can help you bring your BP level down. Further weight around your waistline also needs to be kept in check. Bigger the waistline, the greater the risk of high blood pressure. Men are at risk of high BP if their waistline is greater than 40 inches, for woman the risk measurement is 35 inches.

Exercise

People who deal with high blood pressure or hypertension should adopt regular exercise and physical activity in their lifestyle. Physical activity of just 30 minutes every day can help you to reduce your high blood pressure by 5 to 88 mm Hg. You can do walking, jogging, swimming among other exercised to manage your blood pressure. However, being regular is the key here.

Healthy diet

Incorporating more whole grains, fruits, vegetable and low-fat dairy products can give you the required nutrition and maintain the balance of your body in maintaining blood pressure. Fast food and other items with high cholesterol, fat should be avoided. You should also look to cut on the excess sodium intake of your body. A low sodium intake of 1500 mg or less is ideal for most adults and anything more than that should be avoided.

Quit Smoking

If you are a smoker and face the issue of high blood pressure, the first thing you need to do is get rid of your smoking habit. Cigarettes increase your risk of heart disease and quitting it not only helps with the blood pressure but your overall health. Also, limit the amount of your alcohol consumption in case you do.

Regular Monitoring

People with high blood pressure should regularly monitor their BP and be alert. You can easily measure your blood pressure even at home. Be in constant touch with your doctor and regularly take his advice to keep your blood pressure in check.

