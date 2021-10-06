Here’s How to Book Online for Darshan, Timings, Cost

Sai Baba’s devotees are quite excited that the holy pilgrimage will reopen from October 7 onwards after more than a year-long gap. The holy site will allow visitors’ entry with adherence to all the Covid-19 safety protocols. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust has activated an online booking window so that the visitors can book the slot for Sai Darshan without standing in a long queue. Tourists can check the timings for Darshan, booking cost, and online booking process here

Shirdi Sai Baba Darshan Timings and booking cost

Morning aarti timings: 4.30 AM

Madhyan aarti timings: 12:00 AM

Dhoop aarti timings: Sunset

Shej aarti timings: 10.30 PM

The booking cost for morning Darshan is Rs 600 while for Madhyan aarti, Dhoop aarti, Shej aarti, the visitors will be required to pay Rs 400.

Read: Navratri 2021: Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Reopen From October 7; Know Restrictions, Other Details

Shirdi Sai Baba Darshan: How To Book Online

Candidates can get detailed information for the online booking process, timings and other important details on the official website https://online.sai.org.in. Devotees will be first required to first register themselves on the website and create an account to select the online services like Darshan, accommodations, etc. Here is a step by step process for online Darshan booking

Step 1: Visit Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan Trust’s online portal

Step 2: If you are first time user, then register yourself by using a valid email id, phone number, personal details and upload documents like photo id, passport size photograph

Step 3: After submission, the registration details will be sent to the registered email and mobile numbers.

Step 4: Now proceed to book Darshan timings and select any of the available time slots

Step 5: Pay the booking fee and download a confirmation page.

Online Darshan Booking ticket saves a lot of time for devotees and is easily accessible. After the registration process is completed, the exact time for Darshan will be informed to visitors on their contact details.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.