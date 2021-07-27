Here’s How The Iconoclastic Designer Broke The Conventional Mould of Indian Fashion

Popular designer Masaba Gupta’s fashion brand, ‘House of Masaba’ completed twelve years today. She is the soul and essence of House of Masaba, who has run the business since she was 19-years-old. In its twelfth year now, Masaba’s fashion label, best defined as a diffusion line label, has made its presence felt strongly in the Indian fashion scene. The brand might be a little more than a decade old, but it shows no signs of stagnation, much like the brain behind the label herself.

Starting early, at the young age of 19, bursting with intuitive creativity but without a business strategy, Masaba has been persistent in pursuing her passion. She has constantly been innovating, reinventing, and creating. She feels that it is critical that she reinvents herself after every season to present what she is known for.

“I wish I had 12 lessons to share about creating a brand but I do not. But I have one. Be disciplined about what you do and how you do it” she said in an Instagram post celebrating 12 years of her brand.

She has a diploma in Apparel Manufacture and Design from SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai. She had previously said in an interview with Your Story that she realised the essentiality of balancing creativity, functionality, and commercial viability to make a collection and run a brand. Masaba said that she knew there was a void in the market for easy and comfortable garments that are neither luxurious nor pret, but somewhere in between, like an ‘anytime-anywhere brand.’

She feels that people in her organisation should match each other in their wavelength. “It’s essential that people are a cultural match. They should know the voice of the brand and blend with it. We look for people who can express and push their boundaries; their voice

should match with the very ethos of the brand, even if they are trying to find it,” she said in an interview.

She has spoken about the need for inclusivity in fashion by talking about photoshopped magazine shots and body distortions. Being a victim of body shaming herself, she voiced the thoughts of many young girls when she started the idea, ‘Different is beautiful’. It is this same compassion that defines the ‘House of Masaba’. From embracing her cultural heritage and identity, starting a venture without any proper business set up, to scoring a spot in Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’, there is not much that this fashion entrepreneur hasn’t already done.

