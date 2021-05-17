Here’s How She is Lending Helping Hand In The Fight Against COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the entire country in a state of lockdown. While the coronavirus has impacted every sector, the economic and social fallout on the migrant workers is huge. Extending an helping hand, actress Sunny Leone teamed up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi.

“We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity, we will come out ahead. I’m delighted to join hands with PETA India again — this time to get protein-packed vegan meals to thousands in need,” Sunny said. The meals consist of daal and rice or ‘khichdi’ and often fruit.

Sunny was named PETA India’s Person of the Year in 2016 and previously starred in the organisation’s campaigns in support of vegan fashion, vegetarian eating, and dog and cat adoption and sterilisation. PETA and Sunny will donate food through Uday Foundation.

The actress recently took to her social media handle to urge people to fight Covid-19 by getting vaccinated. She posted a picture of her on Instagram and Twitter and wrote, “Let’s take the fight to #covid_19. It’s time to get Vaccinated!! Vaccinate yourself and your loved ones to give everyone especially the Frontline warriors a fighting chance against the pandemic!!”

The actress had also tweeted requested those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma.

She made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 erotic thriller Jism 2 and will soon be seen in psychological thriller film “Shero”. It is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

