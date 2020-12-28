Here’s How Navya Naveli Reacted to Suhana Khan’s Latest Mirrorfie

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan treated her online family with another glamorous photo of herself. She shared a picture-perfect mirror selfie which instantly grabbed attention on social media. In the picture, Suhana can be seen wearing a stylish top which has an all-over zebra pattern. The starkid is also seen flaunting her glam make-up. Eagle-eyed fans took notice of her chic nail art. A few of her kempt nails were painted in solid black colour while the third finger had a funky pattern made on it.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was awestruck by the photo and dropped a comment filled with heart-eyes emoji. Navya grabbed headlines recently after she made her Instagram profile public. Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba dropped a loved-up comment with two face hearts emoji.

Mothers of Suhana’s best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor – Bhavana Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor – also showered the post with lots of love by expressing their reaction in the comment section.

Suhana made her Instagram profile public and in very less time, her followers have reached 1.4 million. Her social media game is on point and fans simply love her glamorous photographs. She often posts pictures of herself on her Instagram feed.

Recently, she summed up the winter season for herself by sharing a special post. Suhana gave a tour of her special attributes for the cold season. She posted a picture of herself holding a warm cup of beverage, pretty sneakers and a black jacket.

Suhana spent the coronavirus -induced nationwide lockdown at home with family in Mumbai. She is currently pursuing higher studies at the Tisch School of the Arts, New York University. Suhana has returned to New York for college after months of forced break. In future, the star kids has plans of becoming an actor in Bollywood.