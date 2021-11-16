Here’s How Much He Charged for His First Film in 2001

South star NTR Jr, the son of Nandamuri Ramakrishna, is creating a huge storm with his success. Ever since he made his debut as a child actor in ‘Brahmarshi Vishwamitra’, the Telugu film industry has been his home. The actor has impressed one and all and there’s been no looking back for him.

After Brahmarshi Vishwamitra, Ramayanam was screened in 1997, in which he played the role of Ramudi. With this film, he won his first award too. The film also went on to win a national award later.

Then in 2001, NTR made his debut as a male lead with the film ‘Ninnu Choodalani’ produced by Usha Kiran Movies. The late Vankineni Ratna Pratap directed the movie ‘Nuvvu Vastavani’ with NTR in lead, but the movie did not get the expected success.

The makers started shooting for the films in November 2000 when NTR Jr was just 17 years old. The movie was released on May 25, days after NTR turned 18. For this movie, he received a payment of Rs. 4 lakh, which he gave to his mother. Now, he commands a fee in crores per movie.

For his next, ‘RRR’, directed by SS Rajamouli, NTR Jr is believed to have received Rs. 30 crores in remuneration, apart from the agreed share in profits. The movie is considered to be the next magnum opus of Rajamouli after Bahubali.

In these 21 years, NTR has grown a lot as an actor and brand, making his legendary family proud. RRR will be released on January 7 next year. Apart from NTR Jr, the movie also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgan, and Alia Bhatt. Samuthirakani and Olivia Morris will also be seen in important roles.

