Here’s How Insomnia is Connected to Brain Bleed: Study

Do you know that Insomnia is connected to raised risk of Aneurysm? Sleepless nights can send you to hospital as researchers have unearthed a surprising connection between insomnia and often fatal brain bleed. The research was recently published in the Journal of the American Heart Association under the headline – ‘Modifiable Risk Factors for Intracranial Aneurysm and Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage: A Mendelian Randomization Study’

The lead author of the paper is Dr Susanna C. Larsson, who is an associate professor at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The research done by Larsson was funded by Swedish Research Council for Health, Working Life and Welfare, the Swedish Heart‐Lung Foundation and the Swedish Research Council. The co-authors of the paper are – Ville Karhunen (PhD), Mark K. Bakker (MSc), Ynte M. Ruigrok (Ph.D) and Dipender Gill (PhD).

The study claims that more than 3% of adults across the globe have intracranial aneurysms and unruptured blood vessel malformations in the brain. However, the chances of rupture are very rare as less than five per cent of those who have it will suffer from rupture of intracranial aneurysms. But around 2.5% of intracranial aneurysms will rupture, which can lead to serious consequences. The rupture in intracranial aneurysms often results in subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH), commonly known as the brain bleed.

Now you must be wondering what is a subarachnoid haemorrhage?

It is kind of a stroke, which often occurs when the space between the brain and skull is filled with blood due to a rupture of a blood vessel on the surface of the brain.

“Ruptured aneurysms are highly fatal. It is, therefore, extremely important to identify modifiable risk factors that can help prevent aneurysms from rupturing,” said Larsson.

The researchers in this paper tried to understand and explain the various risk factors (smoking and high blood pressure) associated with intracranial. The researchers also studied and assessed the link between aneurysms and – sleep, physical activity, coffee consumption, cholesterol, chronic inflammation, kidney function, body mass index (BMI), blood glucose levels, type 2 diabetes and blood pressure.

The author concluded that there is a 24 per cent higher risk of intracranial aneurysm and aneurysmal subarachnoid haemorrhage in people, who have a genetic predisposition for insomnia. The paper also argued that smokers have three times higher risk of intracranial aneurysm compared to non-smokers. A 10 mm Hg increase in diastolic blood pressure increases the risk of an intracranial aneurysm three times.

