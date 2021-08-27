Here’s All You Need to Know About The Healing Treatment

Recently, actor Varun Dhawan shared an Instagram story of him going through dry needle therapy, which is a pain managing procedure mostly used by sportsmen and athletes to treat injuries. In the story, the actor is seen lying down with several small needles stuck to his thighs.

Although dry needling looks very similar to acupuncture, there are some very specific differences that set the two methods apart. While both methods insert needles on the skin and help you manage pain, acupuncture is an ancient Chinese practice that addresses the energy flow or the chi of a person, dry needling is primarily used to address muscle pain and cramping, and when done correctly can improve a person’s flexibility. While there are several scientific research studies that discuss acupuncture, and its benefits, dry needling is a relatively modern procedure, on which little scientific data is available.

Mostly, physical therapists carry out dry needling. Since there are no proper guidelines or licensing process pertaining to practicing dry needling therapy in India, anyone can claim to know the process, so if you ever wish to go get this treatment, make sure that the practitioner is well trained.

There are other factors that one must consider before opting for dry needling. One has to ensure that the needles are sterilized and that the process is suitable for him. Dry needling is unlikely to work on everyone.

