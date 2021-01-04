Here’s a Playlist of the Music Maestro’s Hit Tracks

It has been 27 years since one of Indian cinema’s greatest music composers, RD Burman, passed away. Lovingly known as Pancham Da, he was the son of another musical legend, SD Burman. Known for his unique and fresh style of music compositions, RD had a huge fan following. He composed songs for nearly 331 films from the 1960s to the 1990s. Most of the songs composed by him were sung by his wife Asha Bhosle, sister-in-law Lata Mangeshkar, and Kishore Kumar.

In his career of 33 years, Pancham Da has given us some unforgettable songs that are still listened to by his fans. Burman passed away on January 4, 1994. Let’s listen to some of his greatest hits as we remember the musical legend Pancham Da on his 27th death anniversary.

Yeh Sham Mastani: From the movie Kati Patang, this song is sung by Kishore Kumar and picturised on Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh. The composer rose to fame with his melodious music composition for this 1970 movie and thus made him the star musician of the decade. Some of the other hits from Kati Patang include Pyar Deewana Hota Hai and Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/wp7zOathDFo” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Dum Maro Dum: This trance song from 1971 movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna sung by Asha Bhosle is another hit from Burman. The song is picturised on Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand, who starred in the movie. Asha won the Filmfare award for best playback singer for this song.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/xKU4q0JELTQ” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja: A classic cabaret hit from 1971, Burman composed this song for the movie Caravan. Enhancing the appeal of this dance number is Helen and she lip syncs to Asha’s voice.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/yULawzPhBEI” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Kya Hua Tera Wada: Sung by Mohammed Rafi and composed by Burman. the song featured in the 1977 movie Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. Rafi won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for this track.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z5D1dhTMclI” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Chura Liya Hai: This timeless romantic hit song from the 1973 movie Yaadon Ki Baraat is a must have in your Burman playlist. The song was picturised on Vijay Arora and Zeenat Aman and sung by Asha and Rafi.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/-KgeYnMFBAU” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Burman Da and his songs will stay with us forever.