Here’s a Playlist of Daft Punk’s Hit Tracks

An era just ended as the electronic music star duo ‘Daft Punk’ announced their split in the most dramatic way. After creating music collectively for three decades, they have now decided to step down together. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo made their last video together as the ‘Daft Punk’ team titled as Epilogue. They are seen in their trademark suits with space helmets, bidding goodbye to each other in a desert.

In the video, they are seen waiting for a countdown before one of them gets blown up in the desert. The video also shows the timeline ‘1993-2021,’ confirming their split. The French teammates formed this band back in 1993 in Paris. Soon, the Grammy-winning pair became instant hits with songs like One More Time, Da Funk and Around the World.Here is a playlist of the Daft Punk, to go down the nostalgia ride:

Get Lucky – The 2013 song was a worldwide hit that featured Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers in it. It turned out to be instrumental to give the duo global recognition.

One More Time – The French house genre track is from the movie Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem.The groovy number helped them get nominated for Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

Around The World – The song is one of their most popular ones from the 1997 album, Homework. It took away several nominations for accolades like Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording, International Viewer’s Choice Award for MTV Europe and MTV Europe Music Award for Best Video.

Technologic – The song was released in 2005 in the album, Human After All. The music from the Techno genre caught the right pulse of the fans.

Harder, Better, Faster – This has to be one of their best ones! The song is from the 2001 movie Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem.It helped them clinch the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

Lose Yourself To Dance – The song from Random Access Memoriesalbum has been close to many people’s hearts. The album itself being an iconic one, the track cannot be simply missed out!

Disc Wars – The song from their 2010 Album Tron: Legacywas considered to be quite a number. The true Daft Punk fans might agree!

Daft Punk’s music will surely be missed.