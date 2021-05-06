Here’s A Look At Some Of His Best Movies

George Clooney, who has turned 60 on May 6, is an American actor, film director, producer, screenwriter and philanthropist. He is the recipient of three Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards, one for acting in Syriana (2006) and the other for co-producing Argo (2012). He is one of the most successful people in his profession.

Let us take a look at the best movies of his career:

Up in the Air

In the movie, Clooney’s character is a business executive afraid of commitment. His job it is to fly around the country and fire people for a living. His life changes when he begins a causal relationship with Vera Farmiga’s character on his frequent flights. The film received a total of six Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

Michael Clayton

The movie is a legal thriller about the corruption and darkness in the “system”. In the movie, Clooney plays a conflicted lawyer who is unhappy in his job as the person assigned to fix court cases that have gone wrong.

Syriana

The film tells the audience about various aspects of the oil industry. In this film, Clooney plays a CIA agent assigned to prevent illegal arms trafficking in the Middle East. He reportedly suffered an injury during the shooting of the film.

The Perfect Storm

The film is based on the best-selling book of the same name. Clooney plays the role of one of commercial fishermen who are trapped on their vessel during a “perfect storm” when everything came together to create the worst possible sea conditions imaginably.

The Descendants

In this movie, Clooney’s character’s wife meets with an accident and goes into a coma. Later, he discovers that she was having an affair. The emotions evoked by Clooney in the film is astounding as he has to deal with the double whammy of his wife’s betrayal and her death.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here