Here’s a Look at Her Best Movies

Anushka Sharma, who is best known as the bubbliest of Bollywood actress, blows out 33 candles on her birthday cake today. The actress is known to give something new to her audience and not do just arm candy roles. She is also one of the few actresses who has become a producer.

On the occasion of her birthday, here’s a list of her best movies the actress:

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Anushka started her career with this popular film opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008 but it never felt like she was facing the camera for the first time. She was confidence personified in front of King Khan. The film was a blockbuster, and she was nominated for Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category for her role.

Band Baja Baraat

She gained prominence under this Yash Raj banner film in 2010. Anushka gave another inspired performance which won her the IIFA award for Best Actress. Her fresh and breezy pairing with debutant Ranveer Singh was well-liked, and the film released to a warm welcome at the box office and by critics.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Anushka bagged the IIFA and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her heartfelt performance in Yash Chopra’s last film as a director in 2012.

PK

This film had a unique, never-before-seen plot to have come out of Indian cinema. PK was released at the end of 2014 and became the biggest hit of Anushka’s career, smashing several box office records.

NH10

She made her debut as a producer with this 2015-crime thriller, in which she was also seen playing the lead. Anushka managed to showcase a new side of her to the fans and was praised for her gutsy performance both by the audience and the critics. The film also won her numerous nominations.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar’s family drama was about a dysfunctional modern family. Anushka’s short role in the film was liked by the audience.

Sultan

Anushka’s performance as a wrestler was well-received by the audience and the movie ranks among the highest-grossing Indian films. She starred opposite Salman Khan, who also played the role of a wrestler. The film was full of emotional ups and downs and Anushka made the audience root for her character.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The same year, she starred in Karan Johar’s film which got rave review and set the cash registers ringing from Day 1. Anushka’s performance was also applauded.

Sanju

It was a biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka played the role of a journalist. The film turned out to be a super hit.

Sui Dhaaga

Based on the Make-in-India movement, the film inspired to be self-employed and have an entrepreneurial spirit. Anushka’s look as well as the performance of a lower-middle-class housewife was highly praised by the masses along with that of Varun Dhawan.

