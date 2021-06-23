Here’s a list of Foods That Can Help Raise Low BP

Blood pressure falling below normal levels results in low blood pressure or hypotension. Normal blood pressure usually ranges between 90/60 and 120/80 millimetres of mercury (mm Hg).The other symptoms of low blood pressure are blurry vision, dizziness, fainting, light-headedness, nausea, and weakness.

Although, one should rush to a doctor if severe symptoms of low blood pressure such as a rapid pulse, shallow breathing, or cold clammy skin are experienced by the patient, taking certain foods can help raise low blood pressure. Some of the foods are below.

Salt

Salt helps raise the dipping blood pressure. One should moderately increase the intake of sodium if experiences the issues of low blood pressure.

Water/Fluids

Intake of fluids in the form of water or juices helps combat dehydration – one of the major causes of low blood pressure. Insufficient intake of water decreases blood volume and further causes pressure to drop. As per doctors, people with low BP should drink at least 8 cups of water per day. They should also abstain the alcohol consumption.

Caffeine

Coffee and caffeinated tea stimulate the cardiovascular system and boost the heart rate. This is the reason consumption of caffeine may prove beneficial in the short run.

Foods rich in B12

The deficiency of vitamin B12 in the body causes anaemia and lowers blood pressure. Eating foods rich in vitamin B12 such as fortified cereals, animal meats, and nutritional yeast help relieved the problem of low blood pressure.

Foods high in folate

Providing less folate to the body is another reason that results in anaemia. On must include folate-rich foods in daily diet to meet the daily requirements. Foods that are sources of folate are asparagus, beans, lentils, citrus fruits, leafy greens, eggs, and liver.

Besides eating the above-mentioned foods, the person with a low blood pressure problem should also cut on carbohydrates and reduce the meal size. Avoid skipping meals and start having smaller meals instead of large ones as the gets digest quickly and maintain steady blood flow.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here