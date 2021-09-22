Here is What Shilpa Shetty’s Son Viaan Posted on Instagram

Shilpa Shetty’s son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on Tuesday, posted a happy photo on Instagram. The image was taken during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with the family. Earlier this month, Shilpa marked the festival at home with Viaan and daughter Samisha. The post arrives after his father, businessman Raj Kundra, walked out of custody after being granted bail by a magistrate court. The picture shared by Viaan featured himself and younger sister Samisha with Shilpa hugging them. The three of them are seen coordinating their outfits for the celebration.

Along the post, Viaan wrote, “Life is as long as Lord Ganesha’s trunk, trouble is as small as his mouse, and moments as sweet as modaks. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Shilpa also posted a motivational quote on bouncing back in life on Instagram. Moments after Raj got bail, she wrote a note on courage and determination.

Earlier, Shilpa shared a cryptic note about beautiful things after a bad storm. She posted the quote by architect Roger Lee on her Instagram Stories which read, “Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm.”

Raj was lodged in Arthur Jail under judicial custody. The 46-year-old was arrested in a case related to alleged creation and publishing of pornographic films through some apps. He was arrested in July by the Mumbai Police. The businessman was granted bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on September 20.

Shilpa resumed work in August and is one of the judges on Super Dancer 4. Shilpa made a comeback to movies after over a decade with the recently-released comedy, Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan. The film has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since July 23. Next, she will star in the upcoming action romantic comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here