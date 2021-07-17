Here is What Rubina Dilaik Has to Say About the Newlyweds

After a lot of wait and anticipation, former Bigg Boss contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with Disha Parmar in a low-key ceremony at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on July 16 afternoon. The wedding was attended by close friends and industry colleagues of the couple along with their family members. As celebrities extended their wishes to the lovely couple, Rubina Dilaik too said a few words about Rahul and Disha.

On the wedding day, Rahul’s close friend Aly Goni had uploaded a picture with the groom on his social media handle. He had captioned the picture “Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai”. Taking to the comment section, Rubina wrote, “Wish the couple love and longevity”.

For the uninitiated, Rahul and Rubina were often at loggerheads with each other during Bigg Boss 14. Their incessant arguments on the reality show eventually led to Rahul’s major showdown with Rubina’s husband, actor Abhinav Shukla.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had announced their wedding date on social media a few weeks back. They posted a joint statement, informing fans about their marriage. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July,” Vaidya and Parmar said.

