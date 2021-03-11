Here is How Lord Shiva Will Bless You on Mahashivratri

Aries: You are advised to do things that you like, as it will put you in high spirits. You will not be able to completely focus on work today, but your seniors will be very supportive and understanding.

Taurus: You will be getting love and support in your personal and professional life. By afternoon, you are likely to collect certain overdue payments.

Gemini: You will be able to resolve issues today, no matter how difficult it will be. You are advised to keep patience and not to lose hope as persistence and hard work will be rewarding.

Cancer : Today will be a challenging and complicated day for you. You may lack confidence and feel subdued.

Leo: You will be facing a lot of stress and tension at work today. However, you will manage to come out of everything.

Virgo: You will spend your time settling and resolving issues today and the results will be well worth the efforts you put into it.

Libra : You will be setting up your future goals today so that any steps you take can lead only to success. You can also expect profits and rewards.

Scorpio: You may end up quarrelling with your peers today at work. However, the evening will compensate for the tough day as you will relax in the company of loved ones.

Sagittarius: Today, you may have a hectic afternoon and burdened with more work than you can handle at the workplace.

Capricorn: Today is the time when you need to test the potential of subordinates you have appointed and check if they can deliver their best. You also need to note that if they meet your standards, good returns can be expected by the end of the day.

Aquarius: Today will prove a bit expensive day for you as you may not want to, but have to pay the bills.

Pisces: You will realise that there is no substitute for hard work and by evening, you will make up for all the sweat and tears.