Here are Top Health and Nutritional Benefits of Coconut Oil

Coconut is used fundamentally in all aspect and has been found to be helpful in every sector over the years. Coconut is not a true nut but it is a drupe with three layers: exocarp, mesocarp which is the hair-like structure also known as a husk. Endocarp region has water accumulated inside forming an edible fleshy substance that is also known as copra.

Every layer of coconut is useful to mankind. Coconut is often extracted into oil which is extensively used for cooking and skincare. Coconut oil is believed to be a fruit cure-all with positive effects on overall health. The sheer benefits of this antibacterial and anti-fungal super ingredient are health’s best-kept secrets. Incorporating the use of coconut oil in your lifestyle promises improvement in one’s health, well-being and even appearance.

Lowers Cholesterol

Coconut is laden with saturated fats that raise HDL (good) cholesterol. Coconut oil holds a blend of MCFAs, specifically lauric, capric, and myristic acids associated with exceptional health benefits. It aids in reducing cholesterol and lowers the risk of heart disease.

Weight Loss Aid

Coconut oil has medium-chain triglycerides which can accelerate energy usage in comparison to other fats. The MCTs found in coconut oil is digested in the body as fast as sugar. It may prove helpful in reducing body fat —known as visceral fat — that is in turn linked to amplified health risks like heart disease and diabetes.

Moisturizes Skin

Remember what your grandmother always said? There is a reason why they swear by this magical ingredient since ages. Due to its vitamin E content and positive antioxidant action in the body, coconut oil can be substituted as a wonderful moisturiser. It is a major source of skin ageing reduction, repairing cracked heels and also stops the tissue damage due to oxidation.

Better Brain Function

The MCTs in coconut oil are broken down and turned into ketones by the liver, which provides a secondary fuel source for the brain. MCTs have shown greater results in treating neurological problems and brain disorders, including epilepsy and Alzheimer’s.

Kills Bacteria, Viruses, And Fungi

Coconut oil is believed to have anti-fungal, anti-viral, and antibacterial properties due to its lauric acid content. This makes it helpful with various types of infections. It can help fight yeasts and treat infections — an effect attributed to the main fatty acid in coconut oil.

Protect Skin From UV Rays

Coconut oil may protect it from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays when applied to your skin.

Protect Hair From Damage

Coconut oil can help keep your hair healthy significantly reducing protein loss when applied before shampooing. The unique structure of lauric acid in coconut oil is known to penetrate the hair shaft other fats can’t.

Improved Dental Health

Coconut oil can be a powerful weapon against bacteria, present in the mouth causing inflammation, dental plaque, tooth decay, and gum disease. Swishing the dental area with coconut oil can be as effective as an antiseptic mouthwash.