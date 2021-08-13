Here Are the Things You Keep In Wallet to Attract Money

Money comes to those who know its value and the ways to attract it. All it takes is to know the right and the wrong, and a few things that you keep in your wallet or bag. Without money, there is no end to the problems in life. The world runs with money and everybody wants to make it. Let’s get to the point and see how to attract wealth and good fortune. Moreover, how to choose items with positive energies and how to arrange them for maximum impact. It’s amazing how by merely keeping one thing in our bag or wallet, the grace of mother Lakshmi will always be upon you and you will never face financial problems.

1) According to astrology, it is considered auspicious to keep a picture of goddess Lakshmi sitting on a lotus in your wallet or bag. The picture of goddess Lakshmi attracts wealth, abundance, and propensity to saving as well as preciseness, clarity, and freshness in life.

2) A purified leaf of the Aashaadha tree can generate luck in more than one way. All you need to do is just purify the leaves of the tree with a special mantra and keep it in your wallet at the right time, the lack of money in life will go away.

3) Write your wishes on red paper and tie it with a red silk thread and put the paper in a vault where you keep your money or by just keeping the paper in your wallet will attract wealth and prosperity.

4) Rice represents a good life and abundance. Keeping a few grains of rice in the wallet will attract positive energy. You can change the grains of rice regularly to attract fresh energy.

5) Keeping money received as a reward from your parents or elders in your wallet can attract good luck. You can also keep a few cowries with Gomati Chakra in the purse.

