Here are The Many Benefits of Drinking Lemon Water

Lemon water- the very sight and smell of this drink makes one feel fresh, rejuvenated. This greenish-yellow mix of lime squeezed in water is known to provide numerous health benefits. Be it to beat the summer heat or to jumpstart a winter morning, drinking lemon water never goes out of fashion. A fruit for all seasons, lemon is versatile, nutrient-dense, packed with loads of vitamins, minerals essential for the body.

Let’s take a quick look at the advantages of drinking lemon water:

Aids in digestion and weight loss

Since ancient times, drinking warm water on an empty stomach has always been recommended. And infusing that same water with the goodness of lemon squeezed into it brings about overall wellness. It prevents acid reflux, stimulates digestion, keeps constipation at bay, and eliminates waste. The drink washes out the toxins floating in your digestive tract, reduces bloating, relieves painful symptoms that accompany indigestion; in the process boosts up metabolism, gets rid of excess fat aiding in weight loss.

Improves skin

The fragrant, refreshing drink will not only reboot your mood, but will also flush out the toxins from the body. A glass of nice warm antioxidant-rich lemon water in an empty stomach every morning is a great detox drink to get a glowing, radiant skin.

Improves immunity

This drink being an excellent source of ascorbic acid, boosts up the body’s natural immune system. Vitamin C protects you from flu, cold; builds up defence against pathogens.

Prevents inflammation and anaemia

Lemon water contains antioxidants, potassium, folate, flavonoids, some amount of vitamin B. These prevent chronic inflammation from oxidative stress and the vitamin C helps absorb iron from food; thereby ensuring haemoglobin level in body.

Prevents kidney stones

Citric acid in lemons prevents kidney stones by increasing urine volume. If someone is suffering from kidney stones already, then just 125 ml of lemon juice per day would be sufficient to stop stone formation. It increases the pH level in urine thereby ensuring a healthy kidney devoid of the possibility of kidney stones to thrive.