Here Are the Fruits You Must Avoid If You Are Diabetic

It is crucial for a person with diabetes to include fruits as part of a balanced diet. Consuming fruits and vegetables may lower the risk of causing heart disease and cancer. Fruits contain fibre, vitamins, and minerals. However, some fruits are loaded with sugar and therefore a diabetic must avoid them to ensure there’s no glucose spike in their body.

Meanwhile, there is a difference between the type of sugar fruit contains and the type of sugar chocolate and baked goods carry. Read further to explore the fruits a diabetic should eat or avoid.

A person should not have to exclude fruit from their diet whether they are diabetic or not. A 2017 study states that the consumption of some fruits daily may actually help prevent diabetes. However, it’s important for people with diabetes to limit their intake of the following fruits:

The glycemic index (GI) indicates how much a certain food after consuming can raise a person’s glucose. Some fruits to ignore with medium to high GI include:

Mango: A medium-sized mango contains about 40 to 45 grams of sugar.

Banana: A medium-sized banana can contain around 15 grams of natural sugar.

Watermelon: A medium wedge of watermelon contains 7 grams of sugar

Grapes: A cup of grapes contains 25 grams of sugar.

Dried dates: It contains 4.5 grams of sugar

Pineapple: A cup of pineapple chunks contains 16.3 grams of natural sugar

Consuming fruits like avocados, Jamun, kiwi fruit, peaches, pears, plum, and guava may help in maintaining blood sugar levels. The amount of sugar in all these fruits is very less and can be consumed by a diabetic patient. Eating larger portions of fruits that have lower GI scores may be more beneficial.

