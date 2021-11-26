Here are the Best Alternatives to Tomato You Can Use for Your Dishes

Tomatoes are used extensively in Indian food, appearing in everything from salads and curries to soups and smoothies. But the rising prices are wreaking havoc on the budgets of many households in Delhi and its nearby region. So, is it time to abandon tomatoes entirely? No, not at all. In terms of taste and colour, there are various items that can stand in for tomatoes.

Red Bell Pepper

Red bell peppers are an excellent choice in lieu of tomatoes. They may be used fresh in sandwiches and salads, and they have a similar colour and texture when cooked. To achieve a broader range of tastes, use a red pepper paste, or put your own sugar, lemons, and salt into pureed roasted peppers to make a decent alternative for tomatoes

Curd or Yogurt

Curd/Yogurt is also useful for making Indian-style curries with a tomato base. It gives the curry thickness and the appropriate amount of tanginess, so you won’t miss tomatoes too much. Simply stir the yogurt thoroughly and add it at the end of the cooking process to limit the possibility of it breaking.

Kaddu/ Pumpkin

After decades of sidelining kaddu at the dinner table, the present tomato prices will change your mind. Pumpkins are the finest low-cost option for tomatoes, particularly in puree form, because they are literally half the cost and have a somewhat natural sweetness and creamy texture.

Tomato Ketchup

This substitution may appear a bit odd but ketchup might work nicely in some dishes if you don’t have any other options. Because it has a sweet flavour, it works well as a substitute for tomato puree in meals that are designed to be slightly sweet.

Vinegar

After tomatoes, there’s no better bet for a unique sour and tangy flavour than vinegar. Apple cider vinegar’s anti-bacterial characteristics can enhance your immunity and aid in the battle with intestinal infection and diarrhea, supporting normal digestion.

Tamarind

Tomatoes, in addition to giving body, give a wonderful acidity to a number of dishes, particularly in Indian cuisine. Tamarind is one of the items that most closely resembles the fresh sweet-tangy flavour of tomatoes. Simply substitute tamarind pulp or paste for tomatoes in dishes such as dals, curries, and stir-fries.

