Here are the Auspicious Days and Time for Namkaran in March

Namkaran Ceremony is one of the 16 sanskars in the Hindu religion. It is performed to name the newborn baby. There is a tradition of namkaran where the first letter of the name is decided as per the newborn’s birth time, rashi, nakshatra and the movement of celestial bodies. It is believed that the name has a greater impact on the child.

In Hindu astrology, Namkaran is based on Swar Siddhanta, which is believed to give positive results duringthe growth and development of the child. The most common practice to name the newborn is based on the position of the moon at the time of his/her birth.

Swar Siddhanta is given significant importance in Vedic Astrology as it is believed that deities are propitiated with the power of swar. Even all the Vedic Mantras are based on Swar Siddhanta. Hindus follow the zodiac sign, birth nakshatra, and pada to name the child.

There are 27 nakshatra and each nakshatra is divided into 4 parts, which are known as pada. The initials of the name depend upon the padas and nakshatras.

Namkaran is performed at auspicious muhurats only as parents want to make sure that are child have a brighter future and he/she must stay away from all doshas. A name determines the child’s identity and remains a part of him until his death and hence, the namakaran is performed at auspicious muhurat, depending on the nakshatra, tithis, yoga and karan.

The naming ceremony is usually performed on the 10th, 11th, 12th or 16th day from the birth. Here are the auspicious muhurats to perform Namkaran for the child who is going to born this month.

The auspicious muhurat for naming ceremony begins on March 14, the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Phalgun Maas.

Here are the dates and auspicious timeframes to perform namkaran for a newborn:

March 14: 06:32 am -08:32 pm

March 15: 06:31 am -08:31 pm

March 19: 01:44 pm – 08:26 pm

March 21: 06:24 am – 01:24 pm

March 24: 06:21 am – 11:13 pm

March 28: 06:16 am – 08:16 pm

March 29: 06:15 am – 08:15 pm