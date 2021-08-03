Here are the Auspicious Days and Time for Namkaran in August 2021

Namkaran or child-naming ceremony is one of the 16 Sanskars of Hindu religion performed after the birth of a newborn baby. During the ceremony, a child is named at the punctilious time fixed by the Hindu Panchang as per the newborn’s birth time, Rashi, Nakshatra and the movement of celestial bodies. The ritual is a sacrament to name the baby in a way that reflects a noble quality as it is said that the name has a greater impact on the child. The naming ceremony is usually performed after 10 days of the baby’s birth. The ritual is performed based on the quarter of the constellation (Nakshatra) occupied by the radical Moon i.e, the Moon’s position at the time of the baby’s birth.

It is believed that the naming of the baby is done on the basis of Swar Siddhanta as it affects the growth and development of the child. The initials of the child’s name usually depend upon the Padas. There are a total of 27 Nakshatra in Hindu Panchang and each Nakshatra is divided into 4 parts which are known as Pada. People calculate the location of planets in the horoscope at the time of birth as well as Nakshatra, Month, name of the family God and Zodiac sign.

Here are some of the auspicious muhurat depicted by Hindu Panchang in August:

August 4: From 05.43 am to 04.25 am, August 5

August 11: From 09.32 am to 04.56 pm

August 12: From 03.27 pm to 05.48 am, August 13

August 13: From 05.48 am to 05.48 am, August 14

August 19: From 10.42 pm to 05.52 am, August 20

August 20: From 05.52 am to 08.52 pm

August 22: From 07.39 pm to 05.53 am, August 23

August 23: From 05.54 am to 07.26 pm

August 25: From 05.55 am to 04.21 pm

August 26: From 05.16 pm to 05.55 am, August 27

August 27: From 05.56 am to 12.47 am, August 28

August 30: 06.39 am to 02.02 am, August 31

