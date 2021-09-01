Here are the Auspicious Days and Time for Child Naming Ceremony and to Invest in Property

Any auspicious or religious ritual in Hindus is performed during shubh muhurat to get the desired result. Whether it’s investing in a property or vehicle or performing Karnevdha Sanskar or Namkaran of a newborn baby, doing something on an auspicious date is believed to bring success and prosperity. These muhurats are depicted on the basis of yogas and dashas forming in the Kundali at certain times due to the alignment of nakshatras and planets.

In Hindu astrology, there are certain days and time frames that are considered to be lucky and beneficial. Tithi or Date, Var or Day, Yoga, Karana, Nakshatra, Position of Navagrahas, Malmas, Adhik Maas, Venus and Jupiter Combustion, Auspicious and Inauspicious Yoga, Bhadra, Auspicious Lagna, and Rahu Kaal are kept in mind while predicting auspicious muhurats.

Read: Planning to Purchase a Vehicle in September 2021? Here are the Auspicious Days and Time

There are a total of 30 auspicious muhurats in 24 hours of a day, however, it is not necessary that every auspicious muhurat is Shubh for any of the religious work. Hence, we have listed below auspicious muhurats to buy a vehicle or property or to perform Namkaran and Karnvedha for September 1.

Auspicious muhurat to buy a vehicle on September 1: 5:58 am to 12:35 pm

Auspicious muhurat to invest in Property on September 1: 5:58 am to 12:35 pm

Auspicious muhurat for Namkaran Sanskar on September 1: 5:58 am to 12:35 pm

Auspicious muhurat for Karnavedha Sansakar on September 1: 07:42 am to 12:18 pm

One must note that there are no auspicious muhurats for Mundan or Tonsure Ceremony, Griha Pravesh or House Warming Ceremony, Vidyarambh Sanskar, Marriage or Vivah Muhurat and Janeu Sanskar on September 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here