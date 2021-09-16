Here are Some Vastu Tips to Ensure and Improve Financial Status

Ever thought of living in a world where people are not running behind money? In today’s world, money appears to be the sole means that makes our life comfortable and smooth. According to the Hindu culture, Lord Kuber is considered the God of Wealth and with the right Vastu tips, you can attract wealth in abundance. If lord Kuber is happy, there will never be a shortage of anything in your life. Here’s a simple Vastu remedy that will help you crunch your financial problems.

Peacock is termed as one of the most beautiful birds on this planet. In Hinduism, the peacock is also linked with goddess Lakshmi and goddess Saraswati. According to Vastu shastra, keeping a sliver peacock is considered favourable for the house. Having a silver peacock in a dancing position in the house can attract both wealth and intelligence.

Other Vastu defects in the house are also removed after keeping a silver peacock. For example, if your married life is troubled, or if you have frequent disagreements with your partner, keeping a silver peacock at home will bring love and peace in your married life and will also eliminate all the negative energy.

According to Vastu, a person suffering from financial problems should keep a silver peacock in the southeast direction in their office or in a safe at their home. This ensures there is never any shortage of money in your house.

Other than placing the silver peacock, it is important to first place the cash locker in the south or south-west wall of the house and ensure that it opens in the North direction. North direction is considered for Lord Kuber and opening your cash locker in the north ensures that the lord will not let it get empty. And always remember that money earned through false means will never stay with you.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here