Here are Some Tips for Flawless Makeup that You Need to Know

In the ongoing wedding season, along with your outfit, it is important to make sure that your makeup is also on point. Makeup should not only complement your attire but also your skin tone. Some slightest mistakes can derail your overall look. Considering you will be out in public for several hours; one always looks for durable and long-standing makeup. Today, we bring you some tips, following which your makeup will sit properly.

Prepare you skin

Before starting with the makeup it is important that you follow the cleansing, toning, moisturising (CTM) routine. If you have time in hand, go for a sheet mask and keep it for 10 minutes on your face. The sheet mask provides instant hydration to your skin. Apply a lip balm to moisturise and hydrate your lips.

Apply Primer

Wedding goes on for long hours, hence, everybody wants a long-standing makeup. Applying primer after the CTM routine will keep your makeup in place. In case you don’t have a primer, aloe vera gel can be used for the same.

Foundation

We don’t want to apply several layers of heavy makeup, therefore pick a lightweight foundation. If your foundation gets dry or patches get surfaced, it is advised you mix it with 24k facial oil. This will give flawless foundation coverage.

Hide dark spots with concealer

Use concealer to hide dark circles and pigmentation (if any). Always pick a concealer, which is either one shade darker or the same as your skin tone. Apply it to problematic areas.

Use Setting Powder

After applying creamy/liquid products, use a setting powder to set your makeup and control the excess shine on the face. Take a translucent powder for oily T-zone area, and wherever there is extra shine.

Define the best features with bronzer

Use a bronzer to create some depth and shadows on your face. This will give a chiseled look. Define the best features of your face, like the cheekbones and jawline. Bronzer can get you rid of the double chin.

Add a little blush

A vibrant and rosy blush can do the final touch-up to your skin and make it look healthy and fresh. It is very important to add the right shade of blush, as it can give a natural-looking flush to your face.

Paint Your Lips

For a wedding, always choose a matte lip shade. This is because you will be drinking and eating, and matte will stay in place. To increase the longevity of your lip shade, fill your lips will lip pencil before applying lipstick.

Don’t miss the brows

Women often overlook the brows, but they add frame and structure to your face. Use a brow pencil or brow powder to fill in the gaps and use a brush to set them up.

Shimmer the eyes

You can keep a simple eye makeup or go for metallic colours which match your outfit. However, if you want to add a little glamour to your eyes, apply golden or bronze eyeshadow. You can take it a notch higher by applying the shimmery eyeshadow on the crease and outer corners of your eyes.

Eyeliner and Mascara

Eyeliner and mascara are the last things you should do in the makeup. Pick a black eyeliner or a colourful one (in case you want to experiment). To add more drama, make single or double wings in your eyeliner. Now, give some volume to your lashes by applying mascara.

Lock everything in place with a setting spray

Not many people have the setting spray. It basically locks your makeup and extends its longevity.

