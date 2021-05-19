Here Are Some Short Films of the Actor You Must Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in India. An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), Nawazuddin had earlier struggled for the longest time in Bollywood with several blink and miss roles. However, over the years Nawazuddin has now become one of the most in-demand actors of the industry and can walk into any shoes the director wants him to.

On his 47th birthday, Nawazuddin in his career spanning over two decades, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor has also appeared in some great and critically acclaimed short films.

Here are five of his short films that display his genius.

Bypass – 2003

The lead cast included Irrfan Khan and Sundar Dan Detha among others, but Nawazuddin excelled as a murderous bandit who loots people on the bypass somewhere in Rajasthan. The short film also defined how silence is the best way to express something, as there are no dialogues in the entire movie.

Salt N Pepper – 2007

This interesting short film directed by Mohinder Pratap Singh with a social message at its core, deals with the different perspectives that rich and poor have on various issues. It also stars Tejaswani Kolhapure.

The Journey – 2009

The 46-year-old acted in this short film where the plot revolves around a person who endures an emotional boat ride across the Ganga.

Dekh Indian Circus – 2011

An Mangesh Hadawale directorial, the lead cast of Kajro (Tannishtha Chatterjee) as the resilient mother and Jethu (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) as the mute patriarch of the family suffers the day-to-day heartbreaks in silence as they try to chase the eternal Indian dream of educating their children.

Carbon: The Story of Tomorrow -2017

The science-fictional plot set in the dystopian future of 2067 revolves around global warming while presenting a futuristic world.

It also stars Jacky Bhagnani, Prachi Desai in the lead.

