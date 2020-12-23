Here are Some Places Near Delhi for a Short Trip

The world will be celebrating the festival of Christmas soon. Along with happy vibes, it will also give an opportunity to those who want to take a small trip during the long weekend. People living in Delhi and the National Capital Region can go to a number of nearby destinations for a three-day trip from December 25 to 27.

However, during the times of Covid-19 , there are certain precautions that you need to take before you decide to head off to celebrate the holiday season. People should wear masks in public and avoid touching surfaces that have not been sanitised. You should not eat meals with many people inside enclosed spaces like restaurants. Instead, try eating at open-dining places where there is enough space for people to sit at a distance from each other.

Let us take a look at some cool destinations near Delhi which you can visit during the long Christmas weekend:

Agra: If you are interested in visiting historical monuments, then this is the place for you. You can visit the Taj Mahal or Tomb of Mariam-UZ-Zamani in Sikandra, Agra. The light and sound show at Taj Mahal has also been resumed after it was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neemrana: Neemrana in Rajasthan is just a three-hour drive away from Delhi. Its 15th-century fort-palace has now been converted into a heritage hotel and will be perfect for a weekend getaway.

Shimla: For those interested in enjoying winters and experiencing snowfall over the weekend, Shimla will be the favourite spot. Visit it for the weekend to celebrate Christmas, however, keep in mind that this time, the Lahaul Spiti tourist spot will remain closed.

Jim Corbett National Park: If you are a wildlife lover, then this national park is the place to visit. It will take around five hours for you to visit the park and you can spend the weekend being close to nature.

Mussoorie: The tourist spot in the state of Uttarakhand is a 6-hour drive away from Delhi. The Uttarakhand High Court has however directed the state to test every tourist before they enter tourist spots like Nainital and Mussoorie.