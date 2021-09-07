Here are Some of the Major Reasons for Male Infertility

The lack of a good sperm count in men, which renders them incapable of becoming a father, is also referred to as male infertility. Electronic appliances such as laptops, cell phones and tablets harm the sperm production of the body and affect the sperm count. The increase of toxins in the air and habits such as drinking and smoking are also responsible for a low sperm count.

Here are some of the primary causes of male infertility:

According to a study, fertility among men has started decreasing because of increasing pollution in the air. The higher the amount of toxins in the environment, the more is the risk of infertility among men.

In a 1992 study, it was revealed that the male sperm count has declined by 50 per cent in the last six decades. Later in 2017, a report said that the sperm concentration has decreased by 50-60% between 1973 and 2011. The concentration of sperm per millilitre should be about 15 to 200 million.

It has been said in numerous research papers that the endocrine gland in men is badly affected because of the chemical plasticisers released by plastics. Plastic is greatly affecting fertility. Plasticisers are widely known to be spermicidal.

Nitrogen Dioxide, Sulfur dioxide, and other harmful toxins are also responsible for spoiling sperm quality.

Cell phones, laptops, modems etc. are also responsible for spoiling the quality of sperm. The shape and speed of sperm are distorted by the radiation emitted from these

electronic appliances.

Heavy metals such as lead, calcium, arsenic etc present in foods are very harmful to the health of sperm.

