Here Are Some Home Remedies For Thicker Eyebrows

Perfectly shaped eyebrows highlight one’s face and personality. Styles come and go but thicker eyebrows are always in trend. Everyone wants to have nice eyebrows, for they are one of the most noticeable aspects of one’s face. Many have sparse and scanty eyebrows, and to make them thicker, you can either depend on a salon or few home remedies. Though it’s not easy to get thicker eyebrows overnight, certain remedies help and nothing works better than something natural.

Here are the top 10 ways to grow thick eyebrows naturally:

Castor oil is loaded with fatty acids, vitamins, proteins, and antioxidants that help nourish your hair follicles. Apply castor oil every day on your eyebrow roots. It promotes hair growth and also makes each hair strand thick and strong.

Coconut oil is a great moisturizer and conditioner for hair. It is great for improving blood circulation. It contains lauric acid, which acts as an antimicrobial agent and helps in preventing infection in hair follicles. You will see noticeable results after applying coconut oil to your eyebrows every day.

Olive Oil is enriched with vitamins A and E, and they promote hair growth. Just a week after applying olive oil, you will notice the results.

Onion juice contains lots of Vitamin B and C, selenium, sulfur, and minerals that lead to hair growth. Onion juice aids the faster growth of eyebrow hair. Apply it to your eyebrows every alternate day.

Fenugreek Seeds are known to make hair look healthy and shiny. Fenugreek paste or oil is good for rebuilding hair follicles. It has nicotinic acid and proteins that increase hair growth.

Aloe Vera contains aloin, which promotes hair growth. It opens up follicular pores and gets rid of excess oil, leading to denser eyebrows. Aloe Vera is useful for growing thick brows permanently.

Petroleum Jelly helps in retaining moisture. It helps your brows grow out long and fuller.

Lemon is rich in folic acid, vitamin B and C, and other nutrients. Lemon helps your eyebrow hair grow faster than any other ingredient. If you feel persistent irritation, then avoid it.

Egg yolk is a rich source of biotin that helps in the faster growth of brow hair. Use this twice or thrice a week and you will notice a faster growth rate.

