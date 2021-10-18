Here are Some Healthier Foods to Elevate Your Mood

If you’ve ever caught yourself in front of the television after a terrible day, mindlessly scooping ice cream from a tub with a spoon, you understand that mood and food can be related. However, the sweet, high-calorie foods to which many people turn, have their own harmful repercussions. As a result, you may be wondering if there are any nutritious meals that might enhance your mood. Here are some options to think about:

But before there are some things one should consider I mid before opting for these food items.

Skipping or missing meals, particularly breakfast, can result in low blood sugar. You will most likely feel weak and fatigued as a result of this.

It may be more difficult to obtain all of the necessary nutrients you require if you limit the variety of foods in your diet. Incorporating all food categories into your meals is always a good idea.

Excessive consumption of refined carbohydrates and unhealthy foods can also contribute to irritation and a foul mood.

Food for a good mood

Dark Chocolate

You cab indulge in some dark chocolate as it contains a lot of mood-boosting ingredients. Dark chocolate contains an amino acid called tryptophan that your brain uses to produce the neurotransmitter Serotonin, that has been associated to enhanced mood.

Increase your intake of probiotics

A bad mood is directly related to an uncomfortable stomach. Probiotics are well recognized for their digestive health benefits, but new study shows that bacteria in the gut transmit and receive messages to the brain. The majority of research indicated that probiotics had a beneficial effect on depressive symptoms.

Enjoy Caffeine

Coffee is by far the most popularly consumed beverage in the world, and it may also make the world a happier place. Caffeine in coffee inhibits adenosine, a naturally present chemical, from binding to brain receptors that cause fatigue, thereby improving alertness and concentration. It stimulates the release of mood-enhancing neurotransmitters including dopamine and norepinephrine.

Omega 3 fatty acids

A growing body of data shows that omega-3 fatty acids have a role in brain function. According to experts, it aids in the treatment of depression. Omega-3 fatty acids help to maintain the fluidity of your brain’s cell membrane and appear to perform important functions in brain development and cell signaling. Opt for a chia seed pudding or consume a handful of walnuts to lift your mood.

