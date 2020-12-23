Here are some Handy DIY Gift Ideas to Cheer up Your Loved Ones

As the Christmas celebrations are approaching near, people have started preparations. Even though Christmas will be different this year, but the joy and enthusiasm is not less than any other year. People have already started planning the decoration ideas and gifts for their loved ones.

Christmas brings the joy and happiness round the world and the celebrations are must, no matter what’s going on in the world. The little kids looks forward to meet Santa and get gifts from him. While there are a lots of beautiful readymade gifts available in market, we have enlisted some of the best DIY gifts that you can create at your home by putting a little bit of effort.

DIY Wine Cork Vases

One can’t imagine the wine corks can be turned into such a beautiful flower vases. You can make these amazing rustic themed wine cork vases with a little bit of effort and gift them with wildflowers or colourful flowers.

Sweet Tooth Basket

If your loved one is a fan of all things sweet, this basket will be the perfect gift for them. You can fill this sweet tooth basket with caramel popcorn, chocolate kisses, filled truffles and peppermints.

Candy Tree

This Christmas, gift your friend this DIY handmade candy tree to make his/her festival more special. You can create this candy tree by filling it up with his/her favourite chocolates.

Banana Bread

Christmas is also known for cakes and having a homemade delicacy is the best gift that you can give to your loved ones. You can cheer up your friends’ mood with a jar of banana bread wrapped with a festive ribbon around it.

Memory Pillows

These are one of the most loved gifts ideas as it will keep reminding people about their one of the most memorable moment of life. You can make your friends’ bedtime a bit nostalgic by getting the pillow cover print with cute childhood pictures.