Here are Major Health Issues that Occur Post Recovery

Dengue fever is a vector-borne disease spread by female Aedes mosquitoes. Muscle pain, bone pain, joint pain, rashes, high fever, throbbing headache, vomiting and nausea are the common symptoms of dengue. Dengue can cause severe health issues as it breaks down the immunity system and hence the person has to suffer issues post-recovery as well.

Here are 5 common side effects of dengue that the person may have post-recovery

Feeling weak and tired

Dengue takes a severe toll on a person’s immune system and hence increases the chance of getting sick easily. The feeling of weakness and tiredness are also common problems. To recover your immunity, it’s better to consume a well-balanced diet and perform physical activity to stay fit.

Hair fall

People while recovering from dengue often experience excessive hair loss for up to 1-2 months. Some people affected with dengue also suffer hair fall in small patches (alopecia) due to medications, metabolic or hormonal stress or severe systemic infections.

Joint pain and muscle pain

Muscle, bone and joint pain are the common issues that a person suffering from dengue faces. However, it continues to be troublesome even after the recovery. Multiple joint pain or polyarthralgia and muscle pain or myalgia persist for several days after recovery. And if you have vitamin and mineral deficiency then it becomes worse.

Loss of appetite and nutrients deficiency

Dengue also affects a person’s digestive system. Extreme fever and weakness during recovery can cause loss of appetite and make it difficult to eat meals properly. Hence, people suffer from several nutrient deficiencies. That is why patients are advised to take proper fluid intake and include nutrients enriched foods that are easy to digest.

Weight loss

Fighting the dengue infection for a long time makes the body extremely weak. As the person experiences loss of appetite, it affects the metabolism of the person and causes weight loss. One can maintain ideal body weight by including more nutritious foods into their diet.

